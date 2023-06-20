CNBC TV18
Some Delhi malls will soon get private messaging in women's restrooms in WhatsApp-Anushka Sharma partnership

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jun 20, 2023 5:29:44 PM IST (Updated)

WhatsApp is partnering with Anushka Sharma to introduce mirrored messages in women's restrooms to promote secure and confidential messaging. The feature allows women to check in on each other privately by displaying messages triggered by motion on restroom mirrors, along with QR codes for initiating private WhatsApp conversations.

WhatsApp is partnering up with actor Anushka Sharma to introduce a new privacy feature — mirrored messages in women's restrooms in some Delhi malls. In an effort to emphasise secure and confidential messaging, this new initiative helps women check in on each other privately.

Here's how it works.
The feature includes a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces i.e. women's restrooms across malls in Delhi. Triggered by motion, a message appears on the restroom mirror along with a QR code.
