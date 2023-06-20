Some Delhi malls will soon get private messaging in women's restrooms in WhatsApp-Anushka Sharma partnership

By Ayushi Agarwal

WhatsApp is partnering up with actor Anushka Sharma to introduce a new privacy feature — mirrored messages in women's restrooms in some Delhi malls. In an effort to emphasise secure and confidential messaging, this new initiative helps women check in on each other privately.

Here's how it works. The feature includes a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces i.e. women's restrooms across malls in Delhi. Triggered by motion, a message appears on the restroom mirror along with a QR code.