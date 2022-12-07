WhatsApp announces the rollout of avatars for Android and iOS users

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that an avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday, announced the launch of avatars on WhatsApp. The company is calling it “a new and personalised way to express yourself”.

“We're bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that an avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits. “On WhatsApp, you can now use your personalised avatar as your profile photo or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions,” it added.

The company said that it will continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time.

Zuckerberg looks forward to "seeing people explore and build immersive worlds, and to bringing this to more countries soon".

"We want everyone to have control over their experience in Horizon Worlds, so we're always working to add more tools and features that let people customise their own experiences," the blog post added.

Meta has also announced to add legs to its virtual avatars which are not yet on its VR platform Horizon Worlds and may arrive early next year.

The avatars will start rolling out from today and can be created by navigating to the stickers section. iOS users can access the Stickers area after opening their chat box and keyboard. Android users may do the same thing by tapping the emoji icon in the chat box and the Stickers option next to the GIF search keyboard.

(With IANS inputs)