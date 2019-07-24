Technology
WhatsApp announces privacy education partnership with the Indian School of Public Policy
Updated : July 24, 2019 04:05 PM IST
Will Cathcart, Global Head of WhatsApp, was in Mumbai to announce this partnership during a discussion with Indian startups and entrepreneurs.
During the session, Cathcart discussed how designing products with privacy as a key principle is critical for building successful consumer and business products.
