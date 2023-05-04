WhatsApp announces new updates to make chats more 'productive and fun'

These updates have already started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp on Thursday announced new features that will be added to the app to make group chats more "productive and fun”. These updates include improvements to polls, forwarding with captions, and sharing documents with captions.

The app is introducing three new updates to polls, making it easier for groups to gather information and make decisions together. The first update allows poll creators to enable a single-vote option, which will only let people vote once for a definitive answer. The second update is the ability to search for polls within chats, and the third is receiving notifications when people vote on your polls, with a tally of the total number of votes.

WhatsApp also added that it is improving the ability to forward media with captions, giving users the option to keep, delete, or rewrite captions when sharing photos between chats. Users can also add captions to photos and videos when forwarding them to other connections.

Additionally, the app is adding the option to add captions to shared documents, making it easier to share articles or work documents that may require additional context.

