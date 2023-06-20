You will be able to silence calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp now

The new feature, once enabled, will automatically mute incoming call from an unknown number.

Meta Head, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday (June 20) announced a new privacy feature for WhatsApp, ‘Silence Unknown Callers.’ The new feature, once enabled, will automatically mute incoming call from an unknown number.

The move is aimed at offering more privacy to the WhatsApp users as the company faced several privacy-related complaints this year, including the privacy setting issue faced by Apple iPhone users globally, in January this year.

Menlo Park , California-headquartered company claims that the feature will help screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection.

How to change the settings?

A user can make the change by going into WhatsApp’s settings, selecting ‘Privacy;’ ‘Calls,’ and turning on the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ toggle.

Once enabled, the feature silences all signs of incoming calls from unknown numbers including both sound and visual alerts in the app.

However, silenced calls will still appear in users’ recent calls list with a ‘silenced unknown caller’ note next to it, in case the user is willing to call back.

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg announced new feature that allowed users to edit their WhatsApp messages for up to 15 mins after. To edit the message, a user needs to long-press on a sent message & choose ‘edit’ from menu for up to 15 minutes after.