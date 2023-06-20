You will be able to silence calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp now

The new feature, once enabled, will automatically mute incoming call from an unknown number.

Meta Head, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday (June 20) announced a new privacy feature for WhatsApp, ‘Silence Unknown Callers.’ The new feature, once enabled, will automatically mute incoming call from an unknown number.

The move is aimed at offering more privacy to the WhatsApp users as the company faced several privacy-related complaints this year, including the privacy setting issue faced by Apple iPhone users globally, in January this year.