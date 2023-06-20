CNBC TV18
You will be able to silence calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp now

By Tanmay Tiwary  Jun 20, 2023 5:17:16 PM IST (Updated)

The new feature, once enabled, will automatically mute incoming call from an unknown number.

Meta Head, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday (June 20) announced a new privacy feature for WhatsApp, ‘Silence Unknown Callers.’ The new feature, once enabled, will automatically mute incoming call from an unknown number.

The move is aimed at offering more privacy to the WhatsApp users as the company faced several privacy-related complaints this year, including the privacy setting issue faced by Apple iPhone users globally, in January this year.
Menlo Park, California-headquartered company claims that the feature will help screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection.
