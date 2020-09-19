Technology What's the real impact of Trump's action against TikTok? Updated : September 19, 2020 09:59 AM IST This move will block Americans from downloading or updating Tik Tok over concerns it poses a national security threat TikTok will not see major changes until after the election, so the issue’s influence on the presidential race is unlikely to grow significantly. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.