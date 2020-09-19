  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

What's the real impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Updated : September 19, 2020 09:59 AM IST

This move will block Americans from downloading or updating Tik Tok over concerns it poses a national security threat
TikTok will not see major changes until after the election, so the issue’s influence on the presidential race is unlikely to grow significantly.
What's the real impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

Up, up and away! This stock shot up 160% in 2020 despite a 93% profit decline in Q1

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

US court turns down challenge to Trump's temporary ban on H-1B

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement