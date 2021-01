OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei tweeted earlier this month that he is planning to unveil his “new brand on the 27th”. Pei has revealed details about his ‘top-secret’ brand today and it’s called Nothing.

According to an official statement, Nothing is “a new forward-thinking consumer technology company based in London.”

This announcement comes shortly after a $7 million round in seed financing in December 2020 from a clutch of high-profile investors including notable tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. The most recent addition to this list was Kunal Shah, founder of CRED who has also backed Nothing.

Nothing will be releasing its first smart devices in the first half of this year. However, what these devices are, is still a mystery. All we know so far is that this new venture will focus on the music sector and will be building hardware products.

Casey Neistat, YouTuber and Investor in Nothing added, “Consumer tech is a tidal wave of limitless potential. Nothing will be the brand at the forefront and I can't wait for the world to experience its products”.