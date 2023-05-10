Is Whatsapp listening to you?, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to examine alleged privacy breach report

WhatsApp has been under scrutiny in India over various issues. In October last year, the Meta-owned messaging app saw a two-hour service disruption, prompting the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ask the platform to share reasons for the disruption.
Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that the government will examine the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp’s alleged breach of privacy. His comment was based on a claim that WhatsApp accessed a user’s microphone while he was sleeping.
‘This is an unacceptable breach in violation of Privacy, we will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill DPDP is being readied’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted quoting a tweet by Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter.
Foad Dabiri in his tweet said that WhatsApp has been using his mobile microphone in the background, while he was asleep & since he woke up at 6 am. His tweet went viral, attracting over 65 million views.
Whatsapp took notice of this Twitter engineer’s woes & tweeted a clarification. The text messaging service provider believes that this was a bug on Android that misattributed information in their Privacy Dashboard & that they have asked Google to investigate & remediate.
Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy India, Meta, has also responded to the minister’s tweet saying that “We believe this is a bug on Android, Google has said they are looking into it. Your calls and voice notes are protected by end-to-end encryption so we cannot hear the microphone in any case. We’re aligned on safeguarding privacy.”
Separately, WhatsApp users in India have reported a massive surge in incoming international spam calls over the past few days. Many users complained on Twitter that a major chunk of these spam calls had country codes belonging to Indonesia (+62), Vietnam (+84), Malaysia (+60), Kenya (+254) and Ethiopia (+251).
According to a Statista report, there are over 487 million WhatsApp users in India, making it the biggest market for the company.
First Published: May 10, 2023 3:16 PM IST
