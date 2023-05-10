English
Is Whatsapp listening to you?, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to examine alleged privacy breach report
By Parakh Sinha  May 10, 2023 3:40:19 PM IST (Updated)

WhatsApp has been under scrutiny in India over various issues. In October last year, the Meta-owned messaging app saw a two-hour service disruption, prompting the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ask the platform to share reasons for the disruption.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that the government will examine the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp’s alleged breach of privacy. His comment was based on a claim that WhatsApp accessed a user’s microphone while he was sleeping.

‘This is an unacceptable breach in violation of Privacy, we will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill DPDP is being readied’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted quoting a tweet by Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter.
Foad Dabiri in his tweet said that WhatsApp has been using his mobile microphone in the background, while he was asleep & since he woke up at 6 am. His tweet went viral, attracting over 65 million views.
X