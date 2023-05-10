Is Whatsapp listening to you?, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to examine alleged privacy breach report

WhatsApp has been under scrutiny in India over various issues. In October last year, the Meta-owned messaging app saw a two-hour service disruption, prompting the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ask the platform to share reasons for the disruption.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that the government will examine the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp’s alleged breach of privacy. His comment was based on a claim that WhatsApp accessed a user’s microphone while he was sleeping.

‘This is an unacceptable breach in violation of Privacy, we will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill DPDP is being readied’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted quoting a tweet by Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter.