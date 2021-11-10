What is Twitter Blue and how can it benefit the platform, its users

Social media giant Twitter is finally rolling out its subscription-based service, Twitter Blue, for users located in the US and New Zealand. The company had announced its plans of a subscription membership in June and ran a pilot programme for users in Canada and Australia.

Twitter Blue is the latest phase of Twitter’s development to establish multiple revenue streams from its popular micro-blogging website. Twitter Blue is available for a monthly price of $2.99 (Rs 222) and is available on Android, iOS and web browsers. The company has already announced its subscriptions services like Tip Jar and Super Follows features for content creators on the platform earlier in the year as well.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is Twitter’s subscription offering. By paying the monthly subscription fees, Twitter Blue users will get new features and benefits. Unlike Tip Jar and Super Follow, Twitter Blue is the only subscription offering from Twitter where the company will be receiving the entire amount of the fees paid.

Twitter Blue subscribers can enjoy content from organisations like Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, The Atlantic without any ads. Additionally, they will be getting a new feature in the form of Top Articles, which will alert users about articles that were widely shared by people they followed on Twitter, similar to the Nuzzel services offered by Scroll, which was bought by Twitter.

Also read: Twitter users will soon be able to access Bitcoin tips via Tip Jar

Subscribers can now upload 10-minute long videos instead of two-minute videos, and have the ability to pin their favourite conversations. Additional features include exclusive app icons and colourful themes and Bookmark Folder.

What is Undo Tweet?

One of the most anticipated features that users will have access to through the new subscription service is the ability to ‘Undo Tweets.’ Subscribers will have a time limit of 60 seconds to preview their tweets and make any changes to them before they go public. Users will also have access to the new ‘Reader’ feature, which makes reading long Twitter threads an easier proposition.

“With Undo Tweet, subscribers can preview and perfect Tweets before they are sent. Subscribers also have access to Reader, which turns long threads into an easier-to-read experience. They can also change the text size within Reader to tailor their experience even further,” the company stated.

“Finally, subscribers get early access to features we’re testing -- before anyone else! These features might eventually become available to the rest of Twitter, graduate to a feature of Twitter Blue, or sunset based on feedback we hear from subscribers,” the company added.