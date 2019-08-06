#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
US shootings: What is the online forum 8chan, explained

August 06, 2019

The online message board dates back to 2013. Under the banner of free speech, it allows users to post graphic and extremist content and doesn't censor posts.
The site has been linked to violent extremists.
8chan's popularity rose after the similarly named but unaffiliated site 4chan cracked down on more extreme posts.
