    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    What is an eSIM? How to install one on your iPhone 14?

    What is an eSIM? How to install one on your iPhone 14?

    What is an eSIM? How to install one on your iPhone 14?
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    If you’re buying your iPhone 14 outside of the US you will still have a physical SIM tray.

    Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 line-up globally with the phones going on sale from September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus going on sale from October 7. While the iPhone 14 base line-up has seen minor upgrades from last year’s iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro models have come out with a string of features. But if you are buying these phones from the US, where the iPhone starts from $799 (Rs 63,600) pre-tax compared to Rs 79,900 in India and the iPhone Pro starts at $999 (Rs 79,600) pre-tax compared to Rs 1,29,900 in India, then you may find both to have one surprising feature. Both these phones are being sold without any physical SIM trays in the US.
    Instead of using a physical SIM, you’ll have to authenticate your carrier using only an eSIM. An eSIM is a programmable SIM that is directly installed in the device, making the physical SIM superfluous. The eSIM can be programmed to authenticate supporting carriers. While the technology is not new, Apple itself has supported eSIMs since 2018, it is the first time that Apple has completely eschewed the physical SIM tray in its phone. However, if you’re buying your iPhone 14 outside of the US you will still have a physical SIM tray. Using the eSIM, you can use two numbers at once on your iPhone with a total of eight eSIMs installed at any one time.
    ALSO READ :-
    Apple Far Out Event Highlights: Watch Ultra, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max released.
    Here is how to install an eSIM on your iPhone 14.
    Vodafone Idea
    • SMS “eSIM ” to 199
    • Reply to the SMS you get with “ESIMY” to confirm the SIM change request.
    • You will receive a call from VI, providing app consent over a call for the request.
    • You’ll receive a QR Code on your registered email ID.
    • Connect your iPhone 14 (or any iPhone made after 2018) to WiFi.
    • Navigate to ‘Settings’ then select ‘Mobile Data’ and tap on ‘Add Data Plan.’
    • Select ‘Scan QR code’ and follow the instructions on the device.
      • Airtel
      • SMS “eSIM (Your registered email ID)” to 199.
      • Reply to the SMS you get with ‘1’ within 60 seconds to confirm the SIM change request.
      • You will receive a call from Airtel, provide consent over call for the request.
      • You’ll receive a QR Code on your registered email ID.
      • Connect your iPhone 14 (or any iPhone made after 2018) to WiFi.
      • Navigate to ‘Settings’ then select ‘Mobile Data’ and tap on ‘Add Data Plan’.
      • Select ‘Scan QR code’ and follow the instructions on the device.
        • ALSO READ:  iPhone 14 to go on pre-order today: Here is how you can book it
        Jio
        • Open the ‘Settings’ app, navigate to ‘General’ and then ‘About.’
        • Note down the EID and IMEI numbers.
        • SMS GETESIM (Your EID number) (Your IMEI number) to 199.
        • You will receive a 19-digit eSIM number and eSIM profile configuration details.
        • SMS SIMCHG (Your 19-digit eSIM number) to 199.
        • SMS ‘1’ to 183 after receiving an update about eSIM processing.
        • Consent over a call that you receive from Jio.
        • You’ll receive a notification to set up your data plan afterwards.
          • Or you can also visit a Jio store to receive your eSIM. You will have to share your device details and then can download Jio eSIM by scanning the QR code.
           
           
          (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

          Tags

          AppleApple iPhoneApple iPhone 13apple iphone indiaeSIM

          Previous Article

          Get front-row seats to EngageMint's perspective on customer retention for Enterprise Businesses

          Next Article

          Equitas Small Finance Bank revises fixed deposit interest rates | Check here

          arrow down

            Shows

            View All

            Most Read

            Market Movers

            View All
            Top GainersTop Losers
            CurrencyCommodities
            CompanyPriceChng%Chng