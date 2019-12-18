TOP NEWS »

#CABQuiz#GST#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

What can drones do to protect civilians in armed conflict?

Updated : December 18, 2019 05:49 PM IST

Since 2014, the UN has been using drones in the conflict zones of Democratic Republic of Congo and more recently in Mali and Central African Republic to gather information, in hopes of directing peacekeepers to people and places under threat.
What can drones do to protect civilians in armed conflict?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

Infosys to pay California Rs 56 crore to settle visa fraud charges, whistleblower to get 15% of settlement

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

GST Council meeting: New roadmap with focus on 'revenue augmentation' likely on Wednesday

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV