WeWork to go public in $9 billion merger with Vivek Ranadive-led BowX Updated : March 27, 2021 02:21 PM IST Following the closing, Vivek Ranadive of BowX and Deven Parekh of Insight Partners will join the company's Board of Directors. The transaction will provide WeWork with approximately $1.3 billion of cash which will enable the company to fund its growth plans into the future. Published : March 27, 2021 02:21 PM IST