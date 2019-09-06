#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Startup

WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as scepticism rises over business model

Updated : September 06, 2019 09:15 AM IST

WeWorkÂ owner The We Company is considering slashing the valuation it will seek in an initial public offering (IPO) to a little over $20 billion: sources
Other high-profile stock market listings this year, such as those of ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, have fared poorly in subsequent trading.
WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as scepticism rises over business model
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

Home, auto loans to get cheaper from October 1: All that you need to know about RBI asking banks to link lending rates to an external benchmark

Home, auto loans to get cheaper from October 1: All that you need to know about RBI asking banks to link lending rates to an external benchmark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV