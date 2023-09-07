Western Digital launches high-speed solid-state drive

Western Digital has launched the WD Blue SN580 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) in India. In a press release, the company said the SSD is aimed at creative professionals, students, and consumers. The SSD is designed to enhance PC performance and enable seamless content creation, Western Digital said.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director- Sales, India, Western Digital, highlighted the increasing demand for immersive digital content in India and emphasised the importance of high-performance tools to meet this demand. "As the demand for immersive digital content grows in India, so does the need for high-performance tools. With lightning fast NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 technology, the WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD turns lengthy load times into a thing of the past," Wani said.

Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director — Marketing, India, Middle East and TIA, Western Digital, said, "The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is designed to boost productivity and enable creative professionals to create more, without the inconvenience of prolonged file transfers or slow program loading."

Key features of the WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD include NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0, nCache 4.0, a sleek form factor with storage options up to 2TB, a five-year limited warranty, and a low-power mode to maximise laptop battery life.

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is now available for purchase online and offline, with the 1TB model starting at Rs 4,599.