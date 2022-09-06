Western Digital introduces new 22TB hard drive in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Western Digital, a hard disk drive manufacturer and data storage company, announced on Tuesday that it is shipping its new 22TB hard drives in India.

In a press release, the company said it believes that the Ultrastar DC HC570 HDD is rightly timed for the Indian market as the country is witnessing massive data growth and therefore data centre expansion. Additionally, with the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, India is expecting the rollout of 5G services, which will further amplify data and cloud usage to create huge demand for high-capacity drives to reduce the Total cost of ownership (TCO).

According to Western Digital, the 22TB CMR drive architecture uses cutting edge technology to deliver areal-density — the amount of information packed into a square unit of space — leadership on a mature 2.2TB/platter with ten disks.

The company also talks about its new technology innovations, ArmorCache, a feature that combines the performance of write cache enabled (WCE) mode and the data protection of write cache disabled (WCD) mode, offering the best of both scenarios without compromise.

When operating in WCE mode, ArmorCache ensures that the DRAM cache will be safely written in event of an emergency power off (EPO) and, Western Digital even claims that no data will be lost. When operating in WCD mode, the drive will ensure that all user data in DRAM is safely written upon EPO, and the drive will operate with WCE-equivalent performance.