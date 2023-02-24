West Bengal emerging hub of fake customer care numbers, banking and finance sector most targeted: Report

West Bengal emerged as the most prominent hub of fake customer care numbers in India. With about 23 percent of the fake customer care numbers registered in the state, Kolkata was identified as the centre of many large-scale operations.

From Amazon delivery issues to problems with banking and financial institutions and Zomato food orders, many of us turn into anxious customers when faced with any kind of complication. But today, fraudsters are cashing in on the gullibility of anxious customers who reach out to the customer

service department of an entity.

Fake customer service calling numbers are set up to deceive people who face product queries. This is an effective form of modern phishing that capitalises on the trust established through responding to client inquiries.

According to cybersecurity firm CloudSEK's AI-powered digital risk protection platform - XVigil - West Bengal emerged as the most prominent hub of fake customer care numbers in India. According to XVigil's Fake Customer Care module, which analysed over 20,000 fraudulent numbers in 2022, 23 percent of the fake customer care numbers registered in the state, Kolkata was identified as the centre of many large-scale operations.

Area-wise breakdown of Fake Customer Care numbers (Image: CloudSEK)

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh were identified as the next most significant regions for fake customer care numbers, accounting for about 9.3 percent each.

CloudSEK's XVigil module scoured the internet for fake customer care numbers and analysed the sample to better understand how the fake numbers are delivered to users, the tricks and techniques adopted by threat actors, and the sectors and industries that are most targeted.

Banking and Finance most hit

The entities belonging to the banking and finance sector were identified as the most targeted by logo impersonation, followed by healthcare and telecommunications, respectively.

Industry-wise breakdown of logos impersonated by scammers (Image: CloudSEK)

Similarly, entities belonging to the banking and finance sector were the most targeted via content on the source domains, followed by telecommunications and healthcare.

Industry-wise breakdown of entities targeted via content by scammers (Image: CloudSEK)

Facebook most used social media platform for circulation

CloudSEK's research also found that 88 percent of the fake customer care numbers were advertised and distributed via Facebook posts, profiles, and pages, while Twitter accounts for a mere 6.2 percent of the traffic. Sulekha and Google together contributed only two percent.

Breakdown of Sources Utilized to Spread Fake Customer Care Numbers (Image: CloudSEK)

"The use of fake customer care numbers is a widespread scam in the country targeting multiple brands and affecting thousands of people each year. Our research shows that these scams are often done by circulating fake mobile numbers through social media, blogs, or websites," said Vikas Kundu, Cyber intelligence analyst, CloudSEK.

He also added that unwary users looking for genuine customer care numbers end up dialling these and getting defrauded. CloudSEK urges consumers to only use the official customer care numbers provided by the brand and to remain vigilant against potential scams.

XVigil's research also discovered that scammers frequently used certain tactics to make it difficult to detect or take down their content from the source domain.

Time Duration while the Telephone number is present on Source Domain (Image: CloudSEK)

While the maximum number of telephone numbers (6118) was present in the source domain for only a month, the longest period range was 485 to 623 days in which 881 numbers had their content still active on the source domain.