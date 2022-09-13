    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Webex by Cisco gets unified licence to provide services across country: Sources

    Webex by Cisco gets unified licence to provide services across country: Sources

    Webex by Cisco gets unified licence to provide services across country: Sources
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Webex is currently providing services with Tata Communications and will be in competition with telecom operators to offer connectivity solutions to Enterprises.

    Webex by Cisco has become the first application provider to secure a pan-Indian universal licence, according to sources. The license will enable it to offer services in all 22 circles.
    Webex is currently providing services with Tata Communications and will compete with telecom operators to offer connectivity solutions to Enterprises.
    Webex has already been issued the National Long Distance, International Long Distance license by DoT.
    Webex by Cisco is an American company that develops and sells web conferencing, videoconferencing, unified communications as a service, and contact centre-as-a-service applications. 
    In August 2020, Tata Communications integrated its global voice platform with Cisco Webex Calling. This allowed the two companies to migrate their joint offering into a cloud.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CiscoTata CommunicationsWebEx

    Previous Article

    After XUV400, more SUVs may follow on Mahindra's Inglo platform, says CLSA

    Next Article

    CAIT welcomes government proposal to set up trade promotion body

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng