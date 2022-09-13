Webex by Cisco gets unified licence to provide services across country: Sources

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Webex is currently providing services with Tata Communications and will be in competition with telecom operators to offer connectivity solutions to Enterprises.

Webex by Cisco has become the first application provider to secure a pan-Indian universal licence, according to sources. The license will enable it to offer services in all 22 circles.

#CNBCTV18Market | Tata Comm may be under pressure as sources tell CNBC-Awaaz, Cisco’s arm WebEx Communications gets unified licence to provide services across countryAlert: Currently, WebEx Communications provides services with Tata Comm pic.twitter.com/edavVteY7Z — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 13, 2022

Webex has already been issued the National Long Distance, International Long Distance license by DoT.

Webex by Cisco is an American company that develops and sells web conferencing, videoconferencing, unified communications as a service, and contact centre-as-a-service applications.