We will be regulating AI through the prism of user harm: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Altman had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the Indian tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed tech innovations.

During a press conference on Friday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's visit to India is a sign that he sees the country as a promising space and could be looking at future opportunities.

He added that the regulations around AI will focus on mitigating user harm and stressed that their regulatory approach will be guided by the principle of minimising any adverse impact on users.

"Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia," Altman tweeted after meeting with PM Modi.

The Prime Minister replied with a tweet thanking the CEO and saying, "We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens."

The discussion is considered significant because India is now regulating artificial intelligence (AI) through the new Digital India Bill, which will replace the current Information Technology (IT) Act.

Chandrasekhar also added that the ministry will begin consultation on Digital India Act this month and he hopes to table the Data Protection Bill in Parliament soon.