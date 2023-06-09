We will be regulating AI through the prism of user harm: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Altman had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the Indian tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed tech innovations.
"Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia," Altman tweeted after meeting with PM Modi.
The discussion is considered significant because India is now regulating artificial intelligence (AI) through the new Digital India Bill, which will replace the current Information Technology (IT) Act.
India was among the countries that the OpenAI chief will be visiting this week. Apart from India, he will also be visiting Jordan, Israel, Qatar, the UAE, and South Korea.
