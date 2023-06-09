We will be regulating AI through the prism of user harm: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Altman had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the Indian tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed tech innovations.

During a press conference on Friday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's visit to India is a sign that he sees the country as a promising space and could be looking at future opportunities.

He added that the regulations around AI will focus on mitigating user harm and stressed that their regulatory approach will be guided by the principle of minimising any adverse impact on users.