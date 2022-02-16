WazirX's Siddharth Menon and Nischal Shetty launch their own ventures, to step away from day-to-day operations

WazirX co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) Siddharth Menon is launching his own venture Tegro – a Web3 ecosystem marketplace, along with game development firm SuperGaming.

"Mobile games disrupted the games industry and Web3 games could be an even bigger disruption," said Siddharth, "Web3 games will be the next paradigm shift in gaming, opening new economic and creative opportunities for players, and have the potential to unlock a $2 trillion market."

Tegro's roadmap includes a marketplace, SDKs, and APIs crafted by a founding team with deep experience in making games and designing marketplaces with high liquidity, the company said in a statement.

Also Read:

Menon, meanwhile, will step away from the daily operations of WazirX to focus on his new project, sources told CNBC-TV18. A WazirX spokesperson said, "Siddharth sees this as a natural extension of his role in contributing to and furthering the crypto landscape. He will continue to be associated with WazirX in a passive capacity for now."

Not just Menon, Nischal Shetty, founder and CEO who launched an open-sourced blockchain project, Shardeum, earlier this month, is also likely to move away from WazirX.

"This decentralized project is Nischal's further foray into the blockchain sector, over and above his role of being at the helm of WazirX," the spokesperson added.