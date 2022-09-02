watchOS 9: Workout Views, Medications, new watch faces and more — what to expect

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The watchOS 9 is expected to arrive this year and here are the new features that Apple is promising with the update.

The new watchOS 9 lets you do more without having to reach out for your iPhone. Here are the new features that the watchOS 9 will bring to your Apple Watch:

Workout and Health

The watchOS 9 has made tracking your workout easier with new Workout Views that allow you to see metrics like Activity Rings, Heart Rate Zones, Power and Elevation. All you need to do is turn the Digital Crown. Users will also be able to categorise their training intensity into zones. These zones are automatically calculated and personalised using your health data and can also be created manually.

The OS will also save your running or cycling route and let you race against yourself. You can also add Stride Length, Ground Contact Time and Vertical Oscillation to your Workout Views to better understand your running efficiency. It is also capable of transitioning smoothly between swimming, biking and running.

With the watchOS 9, now you would be able to log your medications from reminders right from your watch with the Medications app. It would also help you conveniently keep track of your medications, vitamins and supplements.

(Image: Apple)

You will also be able to track your sleep better and see how much time you spent in REM, Core or Deep sleep, as well as when you might have woken up. An updated Health app on your iPhone will give you a more detailed look with comparison charts of your sleeping patterns.

Personalisation

Now let’s get to the fun part of it. Even if working out is not your strong suit and you are an Apple Watch user, personalisation and new watch faces are something that excites everybody. The watchOS 9 introduces Metropolitan, which lets you customise the font of the numerals on the dial; Playtime, a collaboration with artist Joi Fulton; and Astronomy, remastered to take advantage of the expansive display, showing cloud coverage around the world.

Another interesting watch face is Lunar, which is basically a lunar calendar that uses the phases of the moon for timekeeping. You can choose from three different types of lunar calendars — Chinese, Hebrew and Islamic.

In tandem with the iOS 16, the Portraits face lets you put pictures of your dog or cat on it and you can use the editing mode to add a tint to the background layers of a photo.

(Image: Apple)

Accessibility

Apple Watch Mirroring is a new feature designed to make the watch experience more accessible for people with physical and motor disabilities. Users can stream their Apple Watch to their iPhone and have complete control of it using assistive features on iPhone like Switch Control and Voice Control.

(Image: Apple)

Productivity

Your notifications won’t distract you now while you are actively using your Apple Watch. When you’re busy, they will arrive as “unobtrusive banners” and will only be received as full‑screen notifications when your wrist is down.

Apps running in the background will now be prioritised over the rest of the apps in the Dock, making it easy to quickly return to them. Support for French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish languages is also introduced on the keyboard.

The watchOS 9 will require iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later and will only run on the following Apple Watch models:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

The watchOS 9 will be released soon, hopefully during the Apple event on September 7. Fingers crossed!

