    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    watchOS 9: Workout Views, Medications, new watch faces and more — what to expect

    watchOS 9: Workout Views, Medications, new watch faces and more — what to expect

    watchOS 9: Workout Views, Medications, new watch faces and more — what to expect
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The watchOS 9 is expected to arrive this year and here are the new features that Apple is promising with the update.

    The new watchOS 9 lets you do more without having to reach out for your iPhone. Here are the new features that the watchOS 9 will bring to your Apple Watch:
    Workout and Health
    The watchOS 9 has made tracking your workout easier with new Workout Views that allow you to see metrics like Activity Rings, Heart Rate Zones, Power and Elevation. All you need to do is turn the Digital Crown. Users will also be able to categorise their training intensity into zones. These zones are automatically calculated and personalised using your health data and can also be created manually.
    The OS will also save your running or cycling route and let you race against yourself. You can also add Stride Length, Ground Contact Time and Vertical Oscillation to your Workout Views to better understand your running efficiency. It is also capable of transitioning smoothly between swimming, biking and running.
    Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8: An expensive 'Pro' model, a new chipset & more — what to expect
    With the watchOS 9, now you would be able to log your medications from reminders right from your watch with the Medications app. It would also help you conveniently keep track of your medications, vitamins and supplements.
    (Image: Apple)
    You will also be able to track your sleep better and see how much time you spent in REM, Core or Deep sleep, as well as when you might have woken up. An updated Health app on your iPhone will give you a more detailed look with comparison charts of your sleeping patterns.
    Personalisation
    Now let’s get to the fun part of it. Even if working out is not your strong suit and you are an Apple Watch user, personalisation and new watch faces are something that excites everybody. The watchOS 9 introduces Metropolitan, which lets you customise the font of the numerals on the dial; Playtime, a collaboration with artist Joi Fulton; and Astronomy, remastered to take advantage of the expansive display, showing cloud coverage around the world.
    Also Read: iOS 16: Release date, features and more — all you need to know
    Another interesting watch face is Lunar, which is basically a lunar calendar that uses the phases of the moon for timekeeping. You can choose from three different types of lunar calendars — Chinese, Hebrew and Islamic.
    In tandem with the iOS 16, the Portraits face lets you put pictures of your dog or cat on it and you can use the editing mode to add a tint to the background layers of a photo.
    (Image: Apple)
    Accessibility
    Apple Watch Mirroring is a new feature designed to make the watch experience more accessible for people with physical and motor disabilities. Users can stream their Apple Watch to their iPhone and have complete control of it using assistive features on iPhone like Switch Control and Voice Control.
    (Image: Apple)
    Productivity
    Your notifications won’t distract you now while you are actively using your Apple Watch. When you’re busy, they will arrive as “unobtrusive banners” and will only be received as full‑screen notifications when your wrist is down.
    Also Read: iPhone 14 Pro: No notch, big camera upgrades & more — what to expect
    Apps running in the background will now be prioritised over the rest of the apps in the Dock, making it easy to quickly return to them. Support for French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish languages is also introduced on the keyboard.
    The watchOS 9 will require iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16 or later and will only run on the following Apple Watch models:
      • Apple Watch Series 4
      • Apple Watch Series 5
      • Apple Watch SE
      • Apple Watch Series 6
      • Apple Watch Series 7
        • The watchOS 9 will be released soon, hopefully during the Apple event on September 7. Fingers crossed!
        Also Read: The next iPhone SE could resemble the discontinued XR model

        Tags

        AppleApple WatchwatchOS

        Previous Article

        Android 14 to bring direct satellite connectivity to smartphones

        Next Article

        Google announces third-party 'in app' billing pilot in India, some other markets

        arrow down

          Shows

          View All

          Most Read

          Market Movers

          View All
          Top GainersTop Losers
          CurrencyCommodities
          CompanyPriceChng%Chng