Watch | Team CNBC-TV18 at Apple BKC

Tech giant Apple is marking a major expansion of its India footprint with the launch of its first flagship retail store in Mumbai on April 18. Located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the store is tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores worldwide.

Apple will open its second store in New Delhi on April 20. The launch of the retail stores comes at a time when Apple is looking to expand its manufacturing capabilities in India and curbing its dependence on China.

The Mumbai store is spread across over 20,000 square feet. Reports suggest that the company is paying Rs 42 lakh per month plus 2 percent of their monthly sales as rent — which escalates by 15 percent every three years and 0.5 percent increase of their monthly sales share as well.

The store has a glass facade extending to a nicely done,handcrafted wooden ceiling. On entering, all the Apple iPhone products are lined up on a table.

Apple's BKC store has a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The BKC store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

For more details, watch the accompanying video of Team CNBC-TV18 that’s bringing you all the latest updates from Ground Zero at Apple BKC, which will open its doors to the public at 11 am.