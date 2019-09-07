Politics
Watch: ISRO chief breaks down, Modi hugs, consoles him
Updated : September 07, 2019 11:40 AM IST
Years of hard work literally came to nought for ISRO on Saturday after it lost communication with Moon lander Vikram.
ISRO Chairman K. Sivan could not hold his tears and broke down as the PM was about to leave.
Words were exchanged as a disturbed and disappointed Sivan took time to gain his composure.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more