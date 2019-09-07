#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Watch: ISRO chief breaks down, Modi hugs, consoles him

September 07, 2019

Years of hard work literally came to nought for ISRO on Saturday after it lost communication with Moon lander Vikram.
ISRO Chairman K. Sivan could not hold his tears and broke down as the PM was about to leave.
Words were exchanged as a disturbed and disappointed Sivan took time to gain his composure.
