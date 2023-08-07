WATCH | SpaceX launches 22 new Starlink satellites into space

2 Min Read
Starlink is a 'satellite constellation' in the Earth's lower orbit to deliver broadband internet. According to SpaceX's website, it has made a total of 248 launches, 182 reflights and 209 landings, so far.
Elon Musk-led SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 of its Starlink satellites from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:41 p.m. EDT. Notably, this launch also marks a remarkable feat in the company's history, as it boasts the swiftest turnaround ever achieved from a single launch pad.
What makes this launch truly remarkable is the utilisation of a recycled first stage booster, which has been a star player in multiple missions, including Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and a previous Starlink venture.
The interval between liftoffs was a mere three days, 21 hours, and 41 minutes, outshining SpaceX's previous record set between February 7-12, 2023, when a turnaround of five days, three hours, and 38 minutes was accomplished.
With this event, the Space Coast witnessed its 40th orbital launch in 2023, almost exclusively dominated by SpaceX, with only two launches being exceptions. Inclusive of launches from California, SpaceX has now completed its 53rd orbital launch, well on its way to surpassing its 2022 record of 61 launches.
SpaceX has launched over 54 missions this year, so far. Of them, 27 were Starlink missions.
