The opening of Apple’s first retail store in India has generated tremendous buzz on social media. Now, an Apple loyalist has gone viral on Twitter after he brought his vintage 1984 Macintosh Apple computer to the company’s BKC store.

Apple CEO Tim Cook finally opened its first retail store in India on Tuesday. The highly anticipated store has been opened in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex area. Reports suggest that hundreds of die-hard Apple fans started to line up in front of the brand-new store several hours ahead of the grand opening.

“It has been a long journey. I am happy Apple is opening its store in India," this fan was quoted as saying by CNBC-TV18.

The opening of Apple’s first retail store in India comes as the company is celebrating more than 25 years in the country in 2023. The BKC store marks a major expansion plan for the company as it seeks to fend off its arch-rival Samsung. The iPhone maker opened up about its first retail store via an official statement.

“This week, as Apple celebrates more than 25 years in India, the company is marking a major expansion with the opening of its first Apple Store locations in the country, along with new environmental initiatives and a key milestone in the rapidly growing community of Indian developers,” Apple said in a statement.

Customers will be able to explore the company’s products and services in a more holistic manner at the BKC store. Reportedly, the Apple BKC is designed keeping the future in mind. Apple’s BKC store is one of its most energy-efficient outlets in the world as it boasts of a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for operations. The fact that this store will run on 100 percent renewable energy is quite amazing.

Apple’s BKC store, in Mumbai, is inspired by the city’s vibrant culture. The store will feature the iconic Kaali-Peeli taxi art. The tech giant will open its second retail store in Delhi on April 20. This store will also resonate with the local culture of the national capital. India is one of the most important markets for Apple.

