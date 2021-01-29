Want to migrate from WhatsApp but worried about losing chats? Telegram now lets you transfer chat history

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy changes have led many users to migrate to alternation apps or at least consider it. According to a LocalCircles survey, 5 percent of Indians have deleted WhatsApp and have downloaded alternate apps like Signal and Telegram to use it actively.

16 percent said they have downloaded alternate apps and started using them actively while reducing WhatsApp usage.

One of the biggest barriers while switching to alternate apps is users having separation anxiety about giving up on their chat history. Keeping this in mind, messaging service provider Telegram has introduced a new feature that lets you bring your chat history from apps like WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk, including videos and documents. Telegram says that this works both for individual chats and groups.

Here’s how it works for WhatsApp

- To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

- On Android, open a WhatsApp chat, tap ⋮ > More > Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu:

In a recent blogpost, the app mentioned, “The best part is that the messages and media you move don’t need to occupy extra space. Older apps make you store all data on your device – but Telegram can take up virtually no space while letting you access all your messages, photos and videos anytime you need them.”

While the messages will be imported into the current day, but the import will also include their original timestamps which can be viewed by all members of the chat on Telegram. The app will allow users to delete messages they send and receive for both sides and Telegram claims that this can be done without a trace.