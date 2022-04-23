Want to customise default apps on your Android phone? We've got you covered

One of the best things about using an Android device is the flexibility and customisability it offers, especially to those so inclined. An Android user has the option to customise default apps for common tasks like making calls and texting. A user also gets to download a preferred app and set it as the default. The types of apps to which one can assign new defaults include web browsers, caller ID and spam blockers, digital assistants, home apps (also known as the launcher), dialler, and SMS (chat).

A default app is an application that automatically handles certain actions on your device. For example, if you have two browsers and one among them is your default browser, then links would automatically open in that default browser.

Here's how to change the default app on an Android phone

Download the app that you want to set as default.

Go to Settings>Apps and then tap the "Default apps" option under the "General" category.

Select the app that you want to select as default.

If your device runs on Android 5.0 or higher, you also get to adjust your preferences for Android’s Instant Apps feature. Instant Apps are mini versions of full apps that run without needing to download and install them. For instance, you can try out certain games without having to download the whole set-up. When your device has the Google Play Games app installed, you get to see the “Instant play” icon next to some games that can run even if they aren't installed.

Additionally, an Android user can also ensure that Google Play Store links open in the app store itself, rather than in a web browser. Here's how to do it:

Go to Settings>Apps and then tap the "Default apps" option under the "General" category.

Under the "Default apps" menu screen, go to the "Opening links" option.

Choose the apps that you want to customise under the "Installed Apps" category.

Tap "Open supported links".