Wanna play AI? This cash management firm is raking in Rs 100 crore a year from AIoT

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Kaul, CEO, CMS Info Systems, a cash management company, has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 50 crore in artificial intelligence of things (AIoT). The company's foray into AIoT has yielded promising results, with the technology contributing approximately Rs 100 crore in revenue within the managed services segment.

AIoT combines the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) to enable intelligent decision-making and automation. By integrating AI technologies into IoT devices and systems, AIoT allows for the collection, analysis, and utilisation of data in real time. This integration empowers devices to make autonomous and intelligent decisions, enhancing efficiency and enabling proactive actions.