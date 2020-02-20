Technology
Walmart-owned Flipkart reshuffle top deck, Adarsh Menon to head new business initiative
Updated : February 20, 2020 09:36 PM IST
"Adarsh Menon will move on to a new business initiative at Flipkart after a successful stint in CDO (category design operations)," Krishnamurthy said in the email.
Manish Kumar, vice-president of business development who has built the grocery business, will look after the private label business.
Flipkart is downing shutters on Jabong and the portal is now redirecting the users to the Myntra website.