Updated : August 28, 2020 07:31 AM IST

ByteDance founder and CEO Zhang Yiming said in a separate letter reviewed by Reuters that the company was "moving quickly to find resolutions to the issues that we face globally, particularly in the US and India".
Retailer Walmart lauded TikTok's integration of e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets and said that a three-way partnership could bring that integration to the United States.
Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits

