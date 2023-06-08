Wall Street Journal claims Instagram is connecting a network of paedophile accounts

According to Variety, the story cited the discovery of 405 sellers of what the Stanford Internet Observatory research team termed "self-generated" child-sex material (accounts allegedly managed by minors themselves) using hashtags connected to underage sex.

According to reports in the media, networks of paedophiles who commission and sell videos featuring child sex abuse are being supported by Instagram's recommendation algorithms, which are controlled by Meta.

A Wall Street Journal article claims that the platform "helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content".

This was discovered during a joint examination by scholars from Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the Wall Street Journal.