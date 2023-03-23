Vu launches new 43-inch and 55-inch Premium TV 2023 Edition

The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition is available in two sizes — 43 inches and 55 inches. The 43-inch version is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 55-inch version is priced at Rs 32,999. The TV can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Vutvs.com, and retail stores across India.

Vu Televisions on Thursday announced the launch of its latest offering — the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition. The new model, Vu said, has been designed to cater to a wide audience and comes equipped with cutting-edge features, a bright display, and excellent sound.

The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition is available in two sizes — 43 inches and 55 inches. The 43-inch version is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 55-inch version is priced at Rs 32,999. The TV can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, Vutvs.com, and retail stores across India.

The latest Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes with a 400-nits-bright IPS panel. The TV also features a 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio. The TV is powered by the latest Google TV Operating System with voice-activated hotkey remote control.