Vu launches GloLED TV with Google TV OS in India starting at Rs 33,999

Television company Vu is expanding its television lineup in India by launching the Vu GloLED TV with its proprietary Glo Panel, Glo AI processor and Google TV OS starting at Rs 33,999.

According to the company, the Glo Panel with the Glo AI processor can increase brightness by 60 percent while reducing energy consumption.

The Vu GloLED TV has a National Television System Committee (NTSC) granted colour gamut of 94 percent, which claims to be more than normal 4K LED TVs with an NTSC colour gamut of 72 percent and very close to an OLED which has an NTSC colour gamut of 100 percent. The Vu GloLED TV comes with a DJ subwoofer built inside the frame of Vu GloLED TV and is said to produce a sound output of 104 watts.

The Vu Glo AI processor is the latest OS for televisions developed by Google. The Vu GloLED TV has minimal bezels and is also equipped with a microphone, supporting voice search and voice commands as well as an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust TV settings under different lighting conditions.