VoIP provider CallHippo to now offers integrated WhatsApp Business Services

By CNBCTV18.com

Voice-over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider CallHippo has announced that its clients can now use the same number as their WhatsApp Business number. With this add-on service, CallHippo aims to help small and medium-sized businesses (MSME) access all WhatsApp Business number facilities to reach out to and communicate with end customers.

With this expansion, CallHippo’s clients can activate WhatsApp Business. They will be able to integrate and manage all chats (in the Live Chat section), messages, broadcasts, and contacts on the WhatsApp platform. There is also a “Campaign” tab that will help businesses track their campaign performance and a “Manage” tab to create template messages to send and save them in advance, make tags, and access analytics.

The Federal Communications Commission defines VoIP as a technology that allows you to make voice calls using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analogue) phone line.

CallHippo allows start-ups and businesses to buy instant local support numbers from over 50 countries worldwide. According to the company, with its easy-to-use interface and robust backend architecture, any company can set up its call centre in less than three minutes.

