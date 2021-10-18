Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) and smart world and communication business of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) have joined hands for a pilot project to test 5G-based smart city solutions, according to a statement. This is part of the ongoing 5G trials on government-allocated spectrum.

Announcing the collaboration in a joint statement, the companies said the pilot project would be set up in Pune on government-allocated 5G spectrum to visualise and analyse smart city applications. The companies will collaborate to test and validate 5G use cases built on Internet of Things (IoT), Video AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies leveraging L&T's Smart City platform - fusion, addressing the challenges of urbanisation, safety and security and offering smart solutions to the citizens.

Vodafone Idea's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Abhijit Kishore said, telecom solutions are the backbone of building smart and sustainable cities. "The advent of 5G technology opens whole new opportunities to address challenges of urban growth and provide end-to-end solutions to support sustainable creation of smart cities, in the future," Kishore further said.

VIL has been allocated 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum in the mmWave band by the Telecom Department, for their 5G network trials and use cases. The telecom company has also achieved peak download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps in 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network with its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.