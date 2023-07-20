vivo Y27 launched in India at Rs 14,999 — Here are the details

vivo Y27 is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be available for purchase starting July 20 on Flipkart, Amazon, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores in two colour options: Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

vivo on Thursday announced the launch of its latest addition to the Y series lineup, the Y27.

The smartphone boasts a glass body with a 6.64-inch FHD+ LCD display and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 6GB of extended RAM.

On the back of the device is a dual-camera setup housing a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP “bokeh” camera with features like Super Night Mode, Super Night Selfie mode and Bokeh Flare Portrait. It also features an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

The battery on the vivo Y27 has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, supported by 44W FlashCharge. vivo also claims that the AI-powered safe charging on vivo Y27 can prevent overcharging and extend battery lifespan. The company also says that the device can give over 16 hours of video playback on a single charge and can be charged up to 29 percent in 15 minutes.

vivo Y27 is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be available for purchase starting July 20 on Flipkart, Amazon, vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores in two colour options: Burgundy Black and Garden Green. The phone will come in only one variant with 128GB of storage.