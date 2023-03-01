From vivo X90 Pro to Moto X40, these smartphones will be launched in March

Motorola’s Moto X40, Xiaomi's affordable flagship phone the Xiaomi 13 Lite are likely to debut in the Indian market soon.

Several smartphone makers are set to introduce their mid-range and flagship smartphones in the Indian market in March. A wide range of new smartphones including vivo’s flagship camera phone, the X90 Pro, and Motorola’s mid-segment phone, the Moto X40, are set to debut in India soon.

Here’s a look at the top upcoming smartphones.

Moto X40

The mid-range smartphone from Motorola, the Moto X40 is expected to be launched in India on March 20. The phone is expected to launch at a price of around Rs 40,390, as per 91mobiles.

The Moto X40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a rare feature in phones in this price range. The X40 will also feature a 6.67-inch screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

vivo V27

The vivo V27 series of smartphones launched in India on March 1. Vivo is set to introduce three smartphones in this series, the V27e, V27, and V27 Pro.

The V27 will be the base model, while the V27e will be a budget variant and the V27 Pro will be a high-end version of the device with significant upgrades. The V27 is expected to feature a Dimensity 8200 SoC, a curved 120Hz AMOLED display and more.

The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected to be launched at a price of Rs 37,999. The two variants of the vivo V27 Pro are likely to come in two variants with 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

vivo X90 Pro

vivo’s current-gen flagship camera phone, the vivo X90 Pro is expected to launch in India on March 3, as per 91mobiles.

The flagship smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and feature a 50 + 48 + 50 + 64 MP Quad camera setup at the rear, along with a battery capacity of 4700 mAh. The device will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone is likely to be launched at a price of around Rs 57,190.

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13 Lite is scheduled to launch in the first week of March following the launch of its pro version, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was launched on February 28. The smartphone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress and it will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple camera and 32 MP+ 8MP front camera. The phone is expected to be launched at a price of around Rs 43,790.