vivo X90 Pro review: Goes 'x'tra in the camera department, paired with smooth performance

vivo X90 Pro review: A good flagship smartphone with impressive features. The phone's camera, display, and battery are impressive, and the performance is exemplary.
vivo has steadily built itself a reputation for manufacturing excellent smartphones at a competitive price and, over the past few years, with its X series, put its money in the premium segment with a heavy focus on photography — the first thing many smartphone buyers while making their purchase decision.
The Chinese smartphone company recently debuted the latest in its flagship series – the excellent, at least at first glance, X90 Pro. I've since had a chance to put the smartphone through its paces and here are my thoughts.
The X90 Pro is positioned as the successor to the X80 Pro, and is priced starting at Rs 84,999 — a smidge higher than its predecessor, the X80 Pro. For this price, you get a smartphone powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC (system-on-a-chip), 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also has a 6.78-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.