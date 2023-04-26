vivo X90 Pro first impressions: Premium feel, snappy performance, excellent cameras

vivo X90 Pro first impressions: The phone feels premium in the hand — its polished aluminium siderails and vegan leather finish on the back make it much easier to use without a case, though vivo thoughtfully includes a transparent case in the box. Also included in the box is a 120W FlashCharge power brick and a charging cable.

Popular smartphone-maker vivo on Wednesday announced the latest in its flagship X series — the X90 and X90 Pro — in India. The X90 starts at Rs 76,999, while the X90 Pro starts at Rs 89,999. The devices go on sale at 12 pm on May 5.

The X90 Pro packs 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, a 6.78 inch 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display with 120 Hz of refresh rate and HDR10+ support and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. But its USP is its camera setup — the X90 Pro has a 50-megapixel, one inch primary Zeiss lens, a 50 MP 2x telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 32 MP selfie camera.

The camera setup is powered by Zeiss Natural Colour 2.0 — in addition to the pro mode and the auto mode, you also can use the Zeiss mode to shoot your photos and videos, which vivo says results in professional-grade results.

The X90 Pro runs Funtouch OS 13 — its version of Android 13 — out of the box, with a Day 1 OTA (over-the-air) update available.

The phone feels premium in the hand — its polished aluminium siderails and vegan leather finish on the back make it much easier to use without a case, though vivo thoughtfully includes a transparent case in the box. Also included in the box is a 120W FlashCharge power brick and a charging cable.

The screen, which can support up to 1 billion colours, is stunning, and watching videos on it is an enjoyable experience. The initial performance feels snappy — you can zip through the phone without no lag whatsoever.

The charging speeds are up to the advertised standards, but it remains to be seen if the 4,870 mAh battery lives up to expectations.

You can also add an additional 8 GB of virtual RAM from unused storage so that your apps launch faster, more background processes can run and the phone feels just faster.

Watch this space for the full review.