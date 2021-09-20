Vivo X70 series launch in India on September 30; Specifications, expected price

Vivo will launch its X70 series of smartphones on September 30 in India, the company has confirmed on its official website. Vivo launched the X70 series in China on September 9 in three variants -- Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. The India-specific smartphones are likely to have the same features and specifications as the Chinese models. On the microsite, the company teased about the launch of the Vivo X70 Pro+ 5G, powered by Zeiss optics and gimbal camera.

Features and specifications

The Chinese versions of Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 pro have similar features, each with a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The X70 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, while the X70 Pro has a Exynos 1080 processor with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

The two differ in terms of their cameras. The X70 has a triple rear camera with a 40MP primary shooter, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP portrait camera. Apart from this, the smartphone sports a selfie camera of 32MP. The device is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging mechanism.

X70 Pro has quad rear camera – a 50MP primary sensor, two 12MP cameras similar to the X70, and an 8MP periscope lens. It too has a 32MP selfie shooter. The new devices come with 4,450mAh battery and 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch Ultra HD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. This has a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has been powered by the Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Similar to the X70 Pro, this phone also packs a quad rear camera setup. This model has a 50 MP primary shooter, 12MP portrait camera, 48MP wide-angle camera as well as an 8MP periscope camera. The selfie shooter is 32MP. The main cameras have Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, pixel shift and HDR features.

In India, the cameras will come with a Zeiss T* coating which will “minimize the effect of flares, stray light and ghosting and maximize the potential of the shots”. It will also have an ultra-sensing Gimbal camera that is “sharp and bright in low-light”.

Pricing

In China, the X70 starts at a price of Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,100), the X70 Pro is available at Yuan 4,299 (around Rs 48,900) onwards and the X70 Pro+ starts at Yuan 5,499 (nearly Rs 62,700). In India, the new X70 series from Vivo is likely to be priced in the same price range as that of China.