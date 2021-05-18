  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Vivo X60 Pro Plus review: Elegant, powerful with killer cameras

Updated : May 18, 2021 17:49:15 IST

Being a 2021 flagship, there is plenty of power on tap.
It is Vivo's best phone ever, and it truly is amongst the best camera phones on the market.
Battery life on this phone is also surprisingly good considering its 4,200mAh power pack.
Vivo X60 Pro Plus review: Elegant, powerful with killer cameras
Published : May 17, 2021 02:00 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1,600 BSA teachers, workers died in UP since April due to COVID-19, says teachers' body

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1,600 BSA teachers, workers died in UP since April due to COVID-19, says teachers' body

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement