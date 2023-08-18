vivo V29e to launch in India on August 28 — Here is what we know so far

2 Min Read
Smartphone major vivo announced on Friday that will be launching its newest smartphone, called the V29e, at noon on August 28.
On its website, the company says that the device will have the “slimmest 3D curved screen” in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 segment, so that is where it is placed price-wise.
Apart from that, the device is also expected to have a textured back as opposed to plain glass, with colour-changing technology. According to vivo, the back can shift colour from a burgundy-looking colour to black.
The smartphone will also feature a 50MP selfie camera on the front, which vivo says is “the highest in its price range”. The main camera on the back will be a 64MP shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation.
While vivo has officially only shared these details, rumours suggest that the screen will be a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be launched with 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options.
The battery capacity on the device is likely to be 5,000 mAh with 44W fast-charging support. It is expected to run on the FunTouch OS 13, based on Android 13.
The vivo V29e will be available for sale on all retail outlets, vivo’s official website, and on Flipkart.
