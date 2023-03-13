vivo V27 Pro Review: Great camera, better performance

vivo V27 Pro Review: For around Rs 35,999, the vivo V27 Pro is among the best smartphones one can buy — amazing screen, a colour-changing back, perfectly capable cameras and, more importantly, an excellent user experience.

It is pretty unusual to see huge performance gains between two generations of a smartphone lineup by the same company. But as unusual as it is, that is exactly the case with the vivo V27 Pro.

Let me explain.

In my pieces on vivo's V25 ( review ) and the V25 Pro ( review ) last year, I had noted that the phones by themselves had great hardware for their price, but were let down by Funtouch OS 12 — vivo's version of Android 12. It was laggy, glitchy and, ironically given its name, took most of the fun out of the user experience.

All that has changed with the V27 Pro and how! I had some misgivings before I started testing the review unit that vivo sent me, but those doubts were dispelled by the time I finished setting up the phone. As I noted in my first impressions piece , this is a gorgeous-looking phone — wafer-thin at 7.4 millimetres, a bright, punchy Full HD+ 6.78-inch "3D curved" display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Performance-wise, I had no complaints in my two weeks of usage — the smartphone ran as smooth as butter, and thanks to the high refresh rate, I literally zippe through the items on my screen while scrolling up, down, or sideways. The widgets are fun and intuitive, with a couple of boasting of the special vivo touch, and on heavy usage, the battery — clocking in at 4,600 milliamp hours (mAh) — easily lasted me a day and then some.

Even if you were to run out of juice, just find a plug point and the 66W fast-charging brick — with vivo's proprietary FlashCharge technology — that comes in the box should give you enough charge within minutes to last you the rest of the day.

The biometric unlock options work like a breeze — you have the choice of a pattern, a PIN, an alphanumeric passcode, fingerprint or face unlock. Word of warning, though, if you're planning to use the face unlock feature as your primary screen lock. In the dark, the screen lights up with a white background to better detect your face and, to put it mildly, my eyes were not amused.

The cameras

The V27 Pro is equipped with a 50 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro camera on the back, and a hefty 50 MP selfie camera on the front.

The cameras as classic V series vivo — they take very capable photos in all lighting conditions. There are also some fun features, including a "Supermoon" option that lets you take a closeup of the moon. While the results aren't impressive as they could have been, as you can see below, it's still a better moonshot than my personal iPhone 14 Pro Max could have managed.

(Image: Vijay Anand)

(Image: Vijay Anand)

(Image: Vijay Anand)

(Image: Vijay Anand)

This last photo is one that I'm particularly fond of — while not a particularly striking picture, it was shot on the primary lens and does a great job of showing the natural fall-off in the background without having to apply any computational effects.

In short, the primary lens, which will be the go-to shooter for most, is pretty good.

The aesthetics

I got the Magic Blue variant of the phone — it's a slightly lighter blue than last year's version, but has the same "magic": exposed to ultraviolet rays, it turns into a deep blue. While it has no practical applications, it's still fun to use.

In conclusion

For around Rs 35,999, the vivo V27 Pro is among the best smartphones one can buy — amazing display, a colour-changing back, perfectly capable cameras and, more importantly, an excellent user experience.

vivo has knocked this one out of the park.

Verdict: Highly recommended.