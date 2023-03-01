​vivo V27 Pro First Impressions: A solid improvement

The vivo V27 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Full HD+ display that is more than bright enough for most users, and has a couple of tricks up its sleeve to make your viewing experience even better—but you’ll have to watch for the full review for that.

The vivo V27 Pro is a beautiful phone, no question about it. It’s sleek, impossibly thin at just 7.4 millimetres and is equipped with a gorgeous 6.78-inch screen.

I was sent the Magic Blue variant of the phone to review, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it is very difficult to not use this phone without a case. It feels smooth—albeit slippery—in the hand, and any case, even the included clear TPU case, adds bulk that simply takes away from the experience. The phone is best experienced without a case, as otherwise the slimness and the aesthetic appeal are somewhat minimised.

What comes in the box?

It’s standard fare—the phone itself, the clear case, an applied protective film on the device’s screen, a USB Type-C to Type-A charging cable, and a 66W charger for vivo’s proprietary FlashCharge functionality. Add to that your SIM ejector tool and a micro-USB to Type-C adaptor, and that wraps it up.

Specifications

The vivo V27 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Full HD+ display that is more than bright enough for most users, and has a couple of tricks up its sleeve to make your viewing experience even better—but you’ll have to watch for the full review for that. The screen supports either a 120 Hz or 60 Hz of refresh rate. The V27 Pro packs a 4,300 mAh battery that can be charged in a flash—no pun intended—and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 System-on-a-Chip (SoC).

Plus, the back of the phone darkens when exposed to ultraviolet rays, so that’s always fun.

First impressions

Honestly, the only misgiving I had before I powered up this smartphone was the user experience. In my previous reviews of vivo smartphones, I made it a point to mention that the hardware was top-notch for its price, but was let down by Funtouch OS—vivo’s skin over Android. However, whatever issues I may have had with Funtouch OS 12—or Android 12—seem to have been resolved as Funtouch OS 13 is genuinely fun.

There are tonnes of customisation options to suit every need, and the user experience itself is buttery smooth—a far cry from what I was expecting.