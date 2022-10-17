vivo V25 review: Funtouch OS takes the fun out of this very capable midranger

By Vijay Anand

Mini The vivo V25 offers solid cameras, robust battery life and sports a vibrant, colour-rich 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+. However, the phone is let down by a subpar software experience.

Chinese smartphone maker vivo has been making some interesting choices with its newest smartphones. Last month, the company launched the V25 Pro's younger sibling, the V25.

As I noted in my V25 Pro review , vivo has started making some really good photography-focused smartphones, and the V25 is no different. It offers solid cameras, robust battery life and sports a vibrant, colour-rich 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+. The screen also has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, which makes it more visible in bright daylight.

The V25 is powered MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and comes in two variants — 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and 12 GB/256 GB.

The back is made of frosted glass, which, just as on the V25 Pro, changes its colour when hit by ultraviolet rays.

Cameras

The V25 has a 64-megapixel primary lens on the back, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 32 MP camera for all your selfies.

The primary lens does a great job capturing nice photographs with just the right amount of saturation.

Battery

The V25 comes with a 4830 mAh and can go from 0-45 percent in 10 minutes, and 0-71 percent in 30 minutes using the in-box 66W charging brick.

I can't speak to these exact details, but the phone does charge rather rapidly. While you can get a at least day's worth of juice in about 20 minutes, the phone warm enough to the touch to make your palms sweat. But that is to be expected when a phone is fast-charging.

But get it up to 100 percent, and you will not have to worry about charging it at least until next day — that has been my experience, at least, with my review unit; your mileage may vary depending on your usage. With medium-to-heavy usage, I would frequently end the day with around 30-40 percent charge left.

User experience

This, unfortunately, is the most frustrating part with the V25, just as it was with the V25 Pro. vivo's Funtouch OS 12 — the company's Android skin — leaves a lot to be desired. Despite the 120 Hz display, there is a noticeable lag while scrolling, the animations judder and all of this takes away from the experience of using what is otherwise a pretty good smartphone.

Like I noted in my V25 Pro review, if you can live with — or ignore — the software shortcomings, then, at around Rs 28,000, the vivo V25 is a good buy. But if you want a superior software experience on a vivo smartphone, then you might want to try the X80, which, while priced nearly at twice as much as the V25, offers a buttery smooth experience, and has smashing cameras.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee )