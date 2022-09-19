Vivo V25 Pro Review: This colour-changing smartphone packs a punch

By Vijay Anand

Take a bucketload of smartphones priced around Rs 35,000, stick them on a wall, and throw a stone at them. Chances are, you will hit a phone that simply cannot and will not disappoint — that's how good smartphones have become lately.

So, to stand out from the pack, each smartphone needs to have a feature uniquely its own.

And the vivo V25 Pro, priced at around Rs 35,000 — give or take an offer or two — does exactly that. The company's V series have always leaned on their photography chops and now, they change colours. Granted, it's more a gimmick than an actual quality-of-life feature, but it is undeniably fun to take the "so blue it hurts your eyes" smartphone out in the Sun. The moment ultraviolet rays hit the smartphone, the blue slowly becomes darker.

That apart, the V25 Pro review unit I received had 8 gigs of RAM and 128 GB of storage with a dual SIM card slot. On the front, the phone has a curved 6.56-inch Full HD OLED display that is vibrant and punchy and boasts of a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an under-the-screen sonic fingerprint scanner.

The rear is where it gets really interesting — apart from its chameleonic 'Sailing Blue' frosted glass, the phone packs a 64 MP primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, an 8 MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2 MP macro that you will — I guarantee — lose interest in after a dozen photographs.

I say this not because of its abysmally low megapixel count, but because the primary lens is the true star of the show. In daylight, the camera captures colourful, vibrant photographs that are a tad oversaturated but are pleasing to the eye.

(Image: Vijay Anand) (Image: Vijay Anand)

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and a 4,830 mAh battery. It has two RAM/storage options — 8/128 and 12/256.

The only let down — and for some, this might be a deal breaker — was the user experience.

The V25 Pro comes with Funtouch 12, a skin of Android 12, out of the box, and it has quite a few rough edges. Despite the 120 Hz refresh rate, scrolling and animations on this phone are anything but smooth — there stutters, jitters and judders galore. This might simply be poor software optimisation and possibly due to the 8 GB of RAM my review unit had, as the same OS on Vivo's flagship X80 is buttery smooth. The battery is a real champ, however, lasting me a full day and then some on a single charge and medium-heavy usage.

What should have been an excellent experience — which you have every right to expect of a Rs 35,000 smartphone — is marred by the poor user experience. Hopefully, Vivo fixes this through future updates as clearly, Funtouch OS has what it takes to be, well, fun.

But if you're okay with a subpar OS experience as you're in it only for the cameras, then go for it. You will not be disappointed.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani )